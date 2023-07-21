Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.94.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

