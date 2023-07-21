Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC opened at $78.92 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

