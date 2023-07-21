Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $869,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

