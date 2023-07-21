Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

