Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 465 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

