AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 200.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $40,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

