Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

