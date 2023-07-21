Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.40.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
