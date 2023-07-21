AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut AT&T from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE:T opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

