aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LIFE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.