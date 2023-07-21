Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $2.97. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 4,336,260 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,180,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,915 in the last ninety days. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after buying an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.