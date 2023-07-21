Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Shares of MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $194.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

