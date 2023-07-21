Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYH opened at $283.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

