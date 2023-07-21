Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

