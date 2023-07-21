Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

