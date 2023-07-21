Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.77.

TRV stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($2.21). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

