Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

