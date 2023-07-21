Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 367 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

