Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.