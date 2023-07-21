Avient Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avient in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

AVNT opened at $41.09 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $31,692,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,255 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,638,000 after purchasing an additional 735,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

