Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Bachem in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

BCHMF stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Bachem has a twelve month low of $84.90 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

