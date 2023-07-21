Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $12,962,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.97. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

