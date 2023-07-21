Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.12.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

