Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.11 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,034,000 after buying an additional 226,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

