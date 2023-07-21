Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

MMC opened at $189.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $190.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

