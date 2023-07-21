Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 139,249 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

MPW stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

