Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

