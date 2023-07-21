Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 30,881 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,881 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after buying an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 660,985 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $979,572. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

