Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,773 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Generac were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

