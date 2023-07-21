Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.