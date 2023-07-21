Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

