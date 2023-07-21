Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Beam Global Trading Down 5.1 %

BEEM stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Beam Global by 457.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

