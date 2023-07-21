Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

