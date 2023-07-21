Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 111.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 24.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $17,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,512,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

