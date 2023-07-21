Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 212 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $676.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.11. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

