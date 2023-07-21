Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 42,650 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.30 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.59.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

