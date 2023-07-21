Berry Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

