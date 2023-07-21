BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 61,327 shares valued at $1,337,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

