BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

