BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 569,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 224,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,092,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

