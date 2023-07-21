Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.61. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total value of $275,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,432,616 shares in the company, valued at $18,893,118,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total value of $275,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,432,616 shares in the company, valued at $18,893,118,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,262 shares of company stock valued at $277,011,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

