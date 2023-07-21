Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

