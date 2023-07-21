Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.59.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

