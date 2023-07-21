Brokers Set Expectations for Innospec Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Innospec in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Innospec’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Innospec Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Innospec by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innospec by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Innospec by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.