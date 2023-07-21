C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

