Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.