Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 634,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,506,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.17.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,668,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 803,077 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

