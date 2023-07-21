Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 634,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,506,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Canaan Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.17.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Further Reading
