Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.
Nexteq Stock Down 1.7 %
Nexteq stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Thursday. Nexteq has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).
About Nexteq
