Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

Nexteq Stock Down 1.7 %

Nexteq stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Thursday. Nexteq has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Get Nexteq alerts:

About Nexteq

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.