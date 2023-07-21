Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$22.24 on Thursday. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$18.42 and a 12 month high of C$28.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.12.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.78). Canfor had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

