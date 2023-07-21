Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

COF stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.