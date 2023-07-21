Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb Sells 903 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Daniel Mouadeb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

Shares of COF stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.12. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

